How much salary cap space do the Vikings have in 2023?

The Minnesota Vikings seem to be only one piece away from being a real contender for the Super Bowl. While their offense is one of the most electrifying in the NFL, their defense has major issues. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best offensive player in the NFL right now and he’s helped Kirk Cousins out a ton. If the defense was even average, they would’ve probably made a run in the playoffs.

Adam Thielen and Za’Darius Smith will likely be gone as they’re going to save the Vikings a ton of money. They also already moved on from Eric Kendricks saving them $9.5 million on the salary cap. They will need Brian Asamoah to make strides this offseason as he will be the replacement for Kendricks. Look out for a trade for a cornerback for the Vikings. Their secondary has had struggles and they need a proven piece.

The Vikings will also need to add another good receiver. Adam Thielen was good when on the field, but it’s almost certain he played his last snap in Minnesota. There will likely be a number of good options in free agency and in the trade market. I would expect Minnesota to go after a guy like Allen Robinson II.

The Vikings have the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft coming up. I would expect that pick to be a wide receiver, cornerback, or an edge rusher which they will also need. If they can make a few moves in those areas and upgrade while staying under the salary cap, this team will be one of the Super Bowl favorites. Their odds are currently +4500 to win the Super Bowl next year.

Vikings 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $7,436,216 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Vikings notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Kirk Cousins — $36,250,000

WR Adam Thielen — $19,967,647

OT Brian O’Neill — $19,659,699

S Harrison Smith — $19,127,647

OLB Za’Darius Smith — $15,490,195

Vikings' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD