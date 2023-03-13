How much salary cap space do the Patriots have in 2023?

The New England Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The organization is struggling to get on track since Tom Brady’s departure and they lost out on a playoff spot with a 2-5 finish last season.

They head into 2023 free agency primarily looking to improve on offense. They finished last season ranked third on defense but 24th on offense. They have a few notable internal decisions to make, but with significant cap space, they can be active once again this offseason. That coupled with most of their full complement of draft picks and they have a chance to add some playmakers on offense.

The Patriots head into free agency with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl and +600 odds to win the AFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have the worst odds in the division heading into free agency.

New England Patriots 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $30,925,815

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Patriots notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

OLB Matt Judon — $18,107,222

TE Jonnu Smith — $17,228,529

TE Hunter Henry — $15.5 million

OT Trent Brown — $12,250,000

DT Davon Godchaux — $10.5 million

Patriots' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD