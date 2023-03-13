How much salary cap space do the Giants have in 2023?

The New York Giants shocked many football fans this year as nobody saw the making the playoffs in the first year under head coach Brian Daboll. Throughout the season they improved and they have a bright future. Saquon Barkley was great this season and deserved the Comeback Player of the Year Award. They can make a few big moves this offseason and be a real threat in the NFC.

Adding a true No. 1 wide receiver should be the first priority for the Giants. They’ve already resigned Daniel Jones and are in discussions with Saquon Barkley trying to work a deal to resign him as well. The Giants haven't had a true No. 1 wide receiver in years and that could change everything for this team. They also need to add to their offensive line. Injuries have hurt their offensive line the past few years, but they have had struggling play from their center for the past few years as well.

Defensively, middle linebacker is a need and that is known. They already signed Jarrad Davis who was on the Lions practice squad last season, but that likely won't be enough. A name that is interesting is Tremaine Edmunds from the Buffalo Bills who is likely to be cut. Daboll was the offensive coordinator with the Bills will Edmunds was their starting linebacker.

The Giants have 10+ draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft including four on the first two days. Their first round pick is No. 25 which is higher than it’s been in years. I would expect them to take a wide receiver or linebacker with this pick. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +4000.

New York Giants 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $16,085,015

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Giants notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DL Leonard Williams — $32,260,000

WR Kenny Golladay — $21.4 million

CB Adoree’ Jackson — $19,067,658

DT Dexter Lawrence — $12,407,000

OT Andrew Thomas — $10,291,778

Giants notable moves impacting cap space

TBD