How much salary cap space do the Jets have in 2023?

The New York Jets wrapped up their second season under head coach Robert Saleh and saw some improvement. The team went 7-10 a year removed from a 4-13 performance thanks primarily to their defense. Zach Wilson appeared in nine games and struggled to get on track.

That has the Jets now firmly in the rumor mix for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo. There will be competitive markets at the quarterback position, but their Super Bowl odds reflect a team likely to upgrade the quarterback position. The Jets head into free agency with +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl and +380 odds to win the AFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The team needs to clear more salary cap space, but it’s safe to expect them to work hard to make a big splash in the quarterback market. An upgrade at quarterback coupled with another pass catcher could be enough to get them into the playoffs.

New York Jets 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $13,838,119

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Jets notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

LB C.J. Mosley — $21,476,000

G Laken Tomlinson — $17,360,000

DE Carl Lawson — $15,733,334

CB D.J. Reed — $14,155,000

DE John Franklin-Myers — $12.4 million

Jets' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD