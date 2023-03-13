How much salary cap space do the Eagles have in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short of the promised land in 2022, losing Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35. Philadelphia went 14-3 and cruised through the NFC East, but couldn’t get over the line in the end.

The Eagles head into 2023 free agency in relatively good shape from a roster perspective, but they still have some issues to sort through. Their defense ranked sixth overall last year and now will see seven of the starters, including three in the secondary scheduled to hit free agency. They’re in good shape on offense, but guard Isaac Seumalo and running back Miles Sanders are both due to hit the market.

The Eagles don’t have a ton of cap space ahead of free agency, but will likely clear some up with some contract restructuring. Where they will make the biggest impact is the draft. They have the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Saints and their own pick at No. 30, which puts them in a position to find two impact players on the first day of the draft.

Ahead of free agency, Philadelphia is a +120 favorite to win the NFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys follow at +190. The Eagles sit just behind the 49ers in NFC and Super Bowl odds at +400 to win the conference and +900 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $6,602,537

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Eagles notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

CB Darius Slay — $26,111,000

OT Lane Johnson — $24,193,998

DE Brandon Graham — $9,663,000

C Jason Kelce — $9,025,000

WR A.J. Brown — $8,318,894

Eagles' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD