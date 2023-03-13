How much salary cap space do the Saints have in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints have stumbled in the two years since Drew Brees retired. They finished 2021 with a 9-8 record and 2022 with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs in both seasons. Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian got the bulk of the quarterback time in 2021, while Andy Dalton got most of it in 2022.

The team now hopes to have an option that will keep them competitive. The Saints signed Derek Carr ahead of free agency, three weeks after the Raiders released the QB. New Orleans will be doing a ton of work to get under the salary cap.

The Saints head into free agency with +140 odds to win the NFC South at DraftKings Sportsbook. That is enough to make them the favorite in the division, and given the state of the QB position in the division heading into free agency, it’s not surprising. New Orleans has +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Saints 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $26,453,700 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Saints notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DE Cameron Jordan — $25,707,838

CB Marshon Lattimore — $22,464,317

OT Andrus Peat — $18,371,000

RB Alvin Kamara — $16,034,176

QB Jameis Winston — $15.6 million

Saints' notable moves impacting cap space

Signed QB Derek Carr (4-year, $150 million, $100 million guaranteed, $7.2 million cap hit)