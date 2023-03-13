How much salary cap space do the Seahawks have in 2023?

The Seahawks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason a year ago, trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a whole lot of draft picks and some players. Expectations plummeted for Seattle with Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing for the starting QB job, but Smith had a comeback year for the ages and managed to get the Seahawks into the playoffs as an unexpected wild card.

They head into 2023 free agency with a solid amount of cap space and plenty of draft capital to do some damage. They’ll look to upgrade a 21st-ranked defense after locking in Geno Smith to a three-year extension. Most eyes will be on the Seahawks come draft time when they get to use the Broncos' fifth overall pick, but they should be busy in free agency.

Ahead of free agency, the Seahawks are +550 to win the NFC West and +7000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $20,196,044

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Seahawks notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

S Jamal Adams — $18,110,000

S Quandre Diggs — $18.1 million

WR Tyler Lockett — $16,750,000

WR DK Methalf — $13,720,000

OLB Uchenna Nwosu — $13,010,000

Seahawks' notable moves impacting cap space