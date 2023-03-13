How much salary cap space do the Bucs have in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into 2023 free agency with a whole lot to figure. The team had a disappointing 2022 season that saw them win the NFC South and make the playoffs, but with an 8-9 record. The defense ranked 13th and the offense ranked 16th, and they fit firmly into that mediocre level of the NFL.

Tom Brady retired following the season and this time it appears the retirement will stick. The NFC South is wide open enough that with a couple key moves, the Bucs could still compete in the division. For now, they’ll head into free agency with Kyle Trask as the only quarterback on the roster. Blaine Gabbert is due to hit free agency, and even if he returns, they’ll need to add more depth to compete at the position.

The Bucs head into free agency with limited cap space and having to get through a whole lot of Brady dead money this year. They have +6500 odds to win the Super Bowl and division-worst +500 odds to win the NFC South at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Bucs 2023 salary cap space (as of 8:39 am, March 13)

Over The Cap: $2,100,379

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Buccaneers' notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Tom Brady — $35,104,000

WR Chris Godwin — $23,750,000

WR Mike Evans — $23,698,500

OLB Shaquil Barrett — $21,252,941

CB Carlton Davis — $18,215,686

Buccaneers’ notable moves impacting cap space