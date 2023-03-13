How much salary cap space do the Titans have in 2023?

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 free agency period coming off a disappointing 2022. They were a division favorite a year ago, but they struggled on both sides of the ball and finished the season 7-10. They had a shot at a playoff berth late in the season, but that was more due to mediocrity around them than anything they were doing.

The Titans finished the season ranked 21st in offensive efficiency and 19th in defensive efficiency. Mike Vrabel will continue as head coach, but they made a big change at the top. The team fired GM Jon Robinson in early December and replaced him with former 49ers executive Ran Carthon.

They now head into free agency with a fair amount of cap space and rumors they’re shopping running back Derrick Henry. That would clear a fair amount of space and offer them a chance to be particularly aggressive in free agency.

The Titans head into the new league year with +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is fourth worst in the league. With the Colts and Texans two of the teams with worse odds, it’s no surprise Tennessee +300 odds to win the AFC South are second best.

Tennessee Titans 2023 salary cap space (as of 8:45 am, March 13)

Over The Cap: $17,000,387

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Titans notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Ryan Tannehill — $36.6 million

OLB Bud Dupree — $20.2 million

S Kevin Byard — $19,623,000

OLB Harold Landry — $18.8 million

RB Derrick Henry — $16,367,647

Titans notable moves impacting cap space

TBD