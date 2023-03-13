How much salary cap space do the Commanders have in 2023?

The Washington Commanders are entering the fourth year of the Ron Rivera era, and they have yet to break out in any form or fashion. They completed an 8-8-1 season, which marks their best season under Rivera. They finished 7-9 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2021.

The team acquired quarterback Carson Wentz a year ago, but injury and ineffectiveness resulted in his departure this offseason. The Commanders released the QB ahead of free agency, clearing $26.2 million in cap space. They’re clear of the salary cap and now can work to figure out whatever they can with an anemic offense. The Commanders finished 2022 9th on defense but 28th on offense and will need to invest on that side of the ball.

They have eight draft picks, including the 16th overall, but the biggest question is at the quarterback position. They will roll with Sam Howell as their signal-caller, but it’s hard to imagine anybody thinks much will come of that. That would explain in part why they have +7000 odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re tied for 25th in Super Bowl odds and their +800 NFC East odds rank last in the division.

Washington Commanders 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $XXX

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Commanders’ notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DT Jonathan Allen — $21,441,176

DT Daron Payne — $18,937,000

WR Curtis Samuel — $13 million

OT Charles Leno, Jr. — $12.5 million

C Chase Roullier — $12,420,000

Commanders’ notable moves impacting cap space