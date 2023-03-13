How much salary cap space do the Steelers have in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of the playoffs to close the 2022 NFL season, but they made some important strides. Kenny Pickett took over the starting QB job in October and showed signs he could be their long-term QB. He has plenty of work to do, but if Steelers have their quarterback, it makes things a lot easier in the process.

They head into 2023 free agency with some solid cap space and in position to clear up even more. They’ve got their own first round pick, and also have the top pick in the second round thanks to the Chase Claypool trade. That’s almost like having a pair of first round picks.

Pittsburgh heads into free agency with +5500 odds to win the Super Bowl and +550 odds to win the AFC South at DraftKings Sportsbook. At best they can match the Browns right now and have some work to do this offseason. Most notably, they need to improve an offense that finished the season ranked 18th in efficiency.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 salary cap space (as of 8:15 a.m. March 13

Over The Cap: $10,409,318

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Steelers notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DE T.J. Watt — $29,368,694

DT Cameron Heyward — $22,256,250

S Minkah Fitzpatrick — $18 million

WR Diontae Johnson — $16,333,333

OT Chukwuma Okorafor — $13,083,333

Steelers notable moves impacting cap space

William Jackson III, released — saved $12.19 million in cap space