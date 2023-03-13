Who won the NCAA Tournament in 2022?

The Kansas Jayhawks won the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament in 2022, outlasting the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 72-69.

Kansas was losing 40-25 at halftime, but the Jayhawks outscored North Carolina 47-29 in the second half to win college basketball’s ultimate prize. It was the largest comeback in the history of the National Championship game.

North Carolina had a chance to send the game into overtime, but guard Caleb Love missed a three-pointer as time expired. The Tar Heels missed their last four shots of the game, going scoreless in the last 1 minute and 41 seconds.

The win represents the fourth national championship for Kansas, and its first since 2008. Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji was crowned as the 2022 Final Four Most Outstanding Player for his effort in leading Kansas to the championship. He ended up with 12 points in the National Championship game, and was the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft in the summer.

The next champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3 from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.