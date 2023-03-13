Host sites for 2023 NCAA Tournament: Where to watch March Madness for men’s bracket

March Madness is here.
With conference tournaments wind down across the country, we’re quickly approaching Selection Sunday on March 12th, which will be followed by the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament that will run between March 14th and April 3rd.
The First Four consists of play-in games that will determine the last teams to be entered into the main draw of the 64-team field. The semifinals and national championship will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1st and 3rd, respectively.
Here is a summary of the tournament and the various sites that will be included:
First Four
March 14-15, Dayton, Ohio, UD Arena
First & Second Rounds
March 16 and 18
Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena
Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
March 17 and 19
Albany, New York, MVP Arena
Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena
Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum
Regionals
March 23 and 25 - Sweet 16/Elite Eight
West: Las Vegas, Nevada, T-Mobile Arena
East: New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
March 24 and 26 - Sweet 16/ Elite Eight
Midwest: Kansas City, Missouri, T-Mobile Center
South: Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center
Final Four
April 1 and 3
Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium