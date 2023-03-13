Host sites for 2023 NCAA Tournament: Where to watch March Madness for men’s bracket

March Madness is here.

With conference tournaments wind down across the country, we’re quickly approaching Selection Sunday on March 12th, which will be followed by the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament that will run between March 14th and April 3rd.

The First Four consists of play-in games that will determine the last teams to be entered into the main draw of the 64-team field. The semifinals and national championship will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1st and 3rd, respectively.

Here is a summary of the tournament and the various sites that will be included:

First Four

March 14-15, Dayton, Ohio, UD Arena

First & Second Rounds

March 16 and 18

Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena

Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena

Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

March 17 and 19

Albany, New York, MVP Arena

Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena

Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum

Regionals

March 23 and 25 - Sweet 16/Elite Eight

West: Las Vegas, Nevada, T-Mobile Arena

East: New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

March 24 and 26 - Sweet 16/ Elite Eight

Midwest: Kansas City, Missouri, T-Mobile Center

South: Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center

Final Four

April 1 and 3

Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium