How many teams are in the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams beginning with the First Four on March 14-15, with the national champion being crowned a little less than three weeks later.

Sixty-eight teams will compete in this year’s NCAA Tournament, which has been the case since 2011. Prior to that, there were 65 teams from 2001-2010, and 64 teams from 1985-2000.

The First Four will take place Tuesday, March 14th and Wednesday, March 15th to trim the field down to 64 teams heading into the first round. The first round is Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th, followed by Round 2 on Saturday, March 18th and Sunday, March 19th.

The Sweet 16 will be Thursday, March 23rd and Friday, March 24th with the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th.

This year’s Final Four will be held in Houston and will be on Saturday, April 1st with the national champion being crowned two days later.

All of the action can be seen on CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV throughout the NCAA Tournament.