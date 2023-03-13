 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the 2023 Final Four? Dates for end of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2023 Final Four will take place in Houston, Texas starting on April 1st.

By Henry Palattella
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

After starting with 68 teams, the last four teams standing in the Men’s NCAA Tournament will head to Houston, Texas for the national semifinal and final.

The Final Four is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st, with the national championship set for two days later on Monday, April 3rd. The Final Four doubleheader will take place at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on the 1st, with the National Championship tipping off at 9 p.m. two days later.

Last year’s Final Four participants were the Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils and Villanova Wildcats.

