When is the 2023 Final Four? Dates for end of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

After starting with 68 teams, the last four teams standing in the Men’s NCAA Tournament will head to Houston, Texas for the national semifinal and final.

The Final Four is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st, with the national championship set for two days later on Monday, April 3rd. The Final Four doubleheader will take place at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on the 1st, with the National Championship tipping off at 9 p.m. two days later.

Last year’s Final Four participants were the Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils and Villanova Wildcats.