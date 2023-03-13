 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s the best performance by a No. 6 seed coming into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Two No. 6 seeds have made the national championship game.

Longhorns guard guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts from the bench during the second half against the Houston Christian Huskies at Moody Center. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will begin on Thursday, March 16. The No. 6 seed will face the No. 11 seed, which is a tougher matchup than you may expect. No. 6 seeds have swept in the opening round just five times, so there is bound to be an 11-seed pulling an upset.

No. 6 seeds have a 91-57 record against No. 11 seeds since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Only two No. 6 seeds have ever made the national championship game. Kansas pulled off the championship victory after they took down No. 11 Xavier, No. 14 Murray State and No. 7 Vanderbilt throughout the tournament. No. 6 Michigan made it to the 1992 championship game but came up short.

2022 was a bad year to be a No. 6 seed. LSU lost to Iowa State, Alabama lost to Notre Dame, and Colorado State fell to Michigan. The lone No. 6 seed to advance last year was Texas, who beat Virginia Tech 81-73. Their luck was short-lived as they fell to No. 3 Purdue in the second round.

2023 NCAA Tournament No. 6 seeds

West: TCU
South: Creighton
East: Kentucky
Midwest: Iowa State

