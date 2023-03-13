What’s the best performance by a No. 7 seed coming into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is on the horizon. Following Selection Sunday, the first four play-in games will start on Tuesday, March 14, with the first round getting underway in full on Thursday, March 16. Teams earning the No. 7 seed have a favorable matchup against the No. 10 seed, but the seed’s success hasn’t usually led to a championship run.

No. 7 seeds have defeated No. 10 seeds in 90 of the 148 matchups since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Even with these successful numbers, there have only been three years where all four No. 7 seeds advanced to the second round, and the most recent was in 2007. Only one 7-seed has won the NCAA Tournament. UConn cut down the nets in 2014 but nearly didn't get the chance. They struggled against St. Joseph’s, needing overtime to secure the 89-81 victory. More recently, the best run by a No. 7 seed was South Carolina in 2017, which saw the Gamecocks upset No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Florida on their way to an appearance in the Final 4.

USC, Michigan State, Murray State and Ohio State all earned No. 7 seeds last year. The Trojans fell to Miami in the first round, but the other three advanced. Unfortunately, no No. 7 seed made it to the Sweet 16. Michigan State lost to Duke, No. 15 St. Peter’s beat Murray State and Ohio State lost to Villanova.

2023 NCAA Tournament No. 7 seeds

West: Northwestern

South: Missouri

East: Michigan State

Midwest: Texas A&M