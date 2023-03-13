History of 4 vs. 13 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

There has been a decent string of No. 13 seeds knocking off No. 4 seeds in recent years, so trying to go for a big swing on one of the 4-13 matchups could be worth a shot. If you are considering this, here’s a little more context of what you’re getting into.

History of 4 vs. 13 seed matchup in NCAA Tournament

A No. 13 seed has taken down a No. 4 seed 31 times since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. That’s good for a 21.5 winning percentage over that span. Six 13 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16 since the expansion including La Salle, most recently in 2013.

Multiple 13 seeds moved on to the second round five times in tournament history as it occurred in 1987, 2001, 2008, 2018 and 2021. In 2021, the Virginia Cavaliers were knocked off by Ohio, while the Purdue Boilermakers lost to North Texas in overtime.

Here are the 4-13 matchups in the 2023 NCAA Tournament:

2023 4 vs. 13 matchups

West: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona

South: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

East: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana

Midwest: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

Virginia was knocked off by a 4-seed just two years ago and is on upset alert again. They are only 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the second-closest spread in this matchup. Kent State has the best chance of pulling off the first round upset as they are only 4.5-point underdogs.