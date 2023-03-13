What’s the best performance by a No. 11 seed coming into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament starts with the First Four contests on Tuesday, March 14. Then, the first round tips off on Thursday, March 16 with the second round continuing through the weekend. For the first round, teams with the 11-seed designation will face the 6-seed in its region. Historically, the 11 seed has won only 37.5 percent of the time since 1985.

Several teams made it all the way to the Final Four as an 11 seed. Here’s the list:

LSU in 1986

George Mason in 2006

VCU in 2007

Loyola-Chicago in 2018

UCLA in 2021

However, none of these teams won in the Final Four, so they are tied for the best performance by a No. 11 seed in NCAA Tournament history.

In 2022, the 11-seed advanced to the second round in three of four games. From there, Iowa State and Michigan both made it to the Sweet 16, but couldn’t advance further in the bracket.

Which 11 seed is poised for a deep run in 2023?

2023 NCAA Tournament No. 11 seeds

West: Arizona State/Nevada

South: NC State

East: Providence

Midwest: Mississippi State/Pittsburgh