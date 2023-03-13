What’s the best performance by a No. 9 seed coming into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will get started on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four games. The first round of the tournament will start on Thursday, March 16, once the field is officially set. Teams drawing the No. 9 seed will face the No. 8 seed in one of the toughest matchups in the first round.

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, there have been 148 matchups between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. The 9’s currently have won 76 of the matchups, but that typically has meant they have faced a No. 1 seed in the second round. That was typically been a tough test as only five No. 9 seeds have reached the Sweet 16, four went on to the Elite Eight, and one has made it to the Final Four. Wichita State took down Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 tournament. They then upset No. 1 Gonzaga and beat No. 13 La Salle to advance to the Elite Eight. The Shockers pulled off one more upset against Ohio State to advance to the Final Four, but that’s where their Championship hopes ended.

Last year, Creighton, Memphis, Marquette and TCU were all No. 9 seeds. All advanced except Marquette, who lost 95-63 against North Carolina. All No. 9 seeds performed well against No. 1 seeds in the second round. Creighton matched up with No. 1 Kansas and lost 79-71. Memphis took on No. 1 Gonzaga but lost 82-78. Finally, No. 1 Arizona advanced over TCU, 85-80.

2023 NCAA Tournament No. 9 seeds

West: Illinois

South: West Virginia

East: Florida Atlantic

Midwest: Auburn