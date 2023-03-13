What’s the best performance by a No. 10 seed coming into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins with the First Four contests on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15. Then the field will be set, and the first round will begin on Thursday, March 16. The No. 10 seeds have had trouble historically in the first round against No. 7 seeds, holding just a 57-87 record since 1985. However, a few 10 seeds managed to make extended runs in previous tournaments.

The best performance by a No. 10 seed happened when the Syracuse Orange reached the Final Four in 2016. Syracuse ran away from No. 7 Dayton by a score of 70-51 in the first round. From there, the Orange defeated Middle Tennessee, Gonzaga, and No. 1 Virginia to punch their ticket to the Final Four in Houston, TX. North Carolina then beat Syracuse 83-66, ending the Cinderella run for the No. 10 seed.

Which No. 10 seed, if any, is poised for an extended run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

2023 NCAA Tournament No. 10 seeds

West: Boise State

South: Utah State

East: USC

Midwest: Penn State