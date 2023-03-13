Who is most likely to be Cinderella team in South Region in 2023 March Madness?

The bracket for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been set. The play-in games start on Tuesday, March 14. As matchups get underway, everyone has to be on upset alert. We have seen a 16-seed take down a 1-seed, and there are yearly upsets. The best outcome is when a double-digit seed can pull off multiple upsets in a row, and we consider them a Cinderella team based on their improbable results. This year is no different, and here we predict who can be the Cinderella team from the South Region.

2023 March Madness: South Region Cinderella Team

Pick: Charleston

The College of Charleston Cougars are coming off a CAA conference tournament victory. They have won their last 10 games and have the momentum you want to see for a potential Cinderella run. They have a matchup with the No. 5 San Diego Aztecs in the first round. If they can handle the defensive prowess of the Aztecs and advance, that sets them up for success.

They would play the winner of No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 Furman. Let’s say that Virginia wins, their best aspect is defense and controlling the pace of play. The Cougars would be coming off a win against a team prioritizing defense. Another win would see Charleston taking on either No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Maryland or No. 9 West Virginia. The Cinderella run could come to an end but with a win streak of 12 games at that point, anything is possible.