Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 13

There are seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, which gives us a decent selection when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (-140)

The Warriors veteran is looking like his old self, hitting the over on this mark in four of the last five games. Thompson is a crucial player for Golden State in Monday’s pivotal matchup against the Suns, and he should get plenty of looks from behind the arc. Look for him to hit the over again Monday night.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points vs. Hawks (-110)

The rising Timberwolves forward has gone over this mark in each of the last two games as he takes on a bigger role in this team. Edwards also gets a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are among the league’s worst defensive teams this season. Look for him to connect on the over here.

Jayson Tatum over 5.5 assists vs. Rockets (+110)

This is great value on the Celtics forward, who has actually gone over this line in seven of the last nine games. Tatum might not play as much if this ends up being a blowout, which could be a bit concerning. Houston has been horrendous defensively this season and should give Tatum plenty of chances to set up his teammates. Take the over on his assist number Monday.