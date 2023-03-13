NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 13

We have seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, which can make value plays tough to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers, $4,600

Jackson is coming off a massive showing against the Pistons, going for 43.8 DKFP. He gets Detroit again Monday and will likely start with Myles Turner being ruled out. The Pacers want to evaluate their younger guys as they tank the rest of the season, and Jackson fits the bill as long-term piece for Indiana. He should get plenty of usage tonight.

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

The combo wing has slowed down a bit after a hot stretch recently but he still offers strong value as a player who could easily see 30+ minutes in what should be a high-scoring game. Okogie has made the most of his limited shot opportunities, and has 20+ DKFP in eight of his last 11 games.

Tate has 20+ DKFP in four straight contests, including a 29.5 DKFP performance a few games ago. He’s getting more minutes as the Rockets try to give their unproven guys some additional playing time. Tate is going to cede most of the shots in this offense but he should have enough usage to provide strong fantasy value at this price point.