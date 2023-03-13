Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Hawks on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) meet the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) Monday in a battle of .500 teams hoping to improve their playoff positioning. The Timberwolves have dropped two games in a row heading into this contest, while the Hawks saw a two-game winning streak snapped in their last game against the Celtics.

The Timberwolves are intact on the day-to-day injury front, but Karl-Anthony Towns remains without a timetable for return. Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable for the Hawks with a back issue.

The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 244.5. Atlanta is -205 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +175.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +5.5

Given how inconsistent both teams have been this season, it’s hard to see the Hawks winning by six points or more. The Timberwolves are 19-15 ATS as the underdog this season, while the Hawks are 14-18 ATS at home and 11-15 ATS as the home favorite. Minnesota should be able to keep this close enough to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 244.5

The Hawks rank seventh in points per game over the last five contests, but the Timberwolves have fallen off from their hot start offensively. Minnesota is 17th in points per game over the same timespan and even with Atlanta’s poor defense, this is too high of a number to feel confident in the over.