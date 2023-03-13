Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks on Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-26) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (34-34) for the second time in three days Monday. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 112-108 and have won two games in a row. The Mavericks have dropped their last two contests.

Ja Morant remains out indefinitely for Memphis. Luka Doncic is out for the Mavericks as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Kyrie Irving is questionable with a foot issue.

The Grizzlies are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.5. Memphis is -120 on the moneyline while Dallas is +100.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -1

If Irving is able to suit up, this thinking will change. For now, we’ll take the better team to win and cover in a road contest. The Grizzlies have been able to play well without Morant and just beat Dallas a few days ago. Their 9-12-1 ATS mark as a road favorite leaves a lot to be desired but the Mavericks aren’t great at home this season with a 11-21-3 ATS record.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Saturday’s game went under this total and even if Irving does play, these teams have been able to play good defense all season. The Grizzlies have gone under the total in four of the last six games, while the Mavericks have gone under in the last two contests.