Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Warriors on Monday

The Golden State Warriors (35-33) will host the Phoenix Suns (37-30) in a Western Conference battle on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kevin Durant is still out for the Suns while Andrew Wiggins will continue to miss time for the Warriors. Draymond Green is probable while Jonathan Kuminga is questionable for Golden State.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 points with an over/under of 236.

Suns vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

Phoenix leads the season series 3-0 while winning each game by double digits. However, these teams haven’t played since January 10, and both lineups look different than they did earlier in the season. Durant is still out for Phoenix, and the Warriors have been a buzzsaw at home lately with seven straight wins. All but one of those victories were by a margin of nine or more points.

Over/Under: Over 236

The Warriors have gone over the total in three of four games since Stephen Curry returned to the lineup. That’s no coincidence. Also, these two sides have gone over 236 total points in all three meetings this season. The Suns are riding an “over streak” themselves while flying past the total in four straight contests. This one sets up for another high-scoring affair between two efficient scoring teams.