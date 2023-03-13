Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Kings on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) will continue their west coast road trip by taking on the Sacramento Kings (40-26) on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET while airing on NBA League Pass.

The big news heading into this one revolves around the questionable status of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last three games with a hand injury.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Milwaukee is favored by 2 points with an over/under of 244.5.

Bucks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2

Milwaukee has been on a roll recently, winning 21 of its last 24 games. That includes three victories in its last four without Antetokounmpo — losing in overtime to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Kings have been sharp as well, winning eight of their last nine games. It’s strange to see Sacramento as a home underdog here, even if it is going against one of the top teams in the NBA. The Bucks have been solid without Antetokounmpo, but most of those games were against inferior competition. Take the Kings to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 244.5

Both teams know how to score the ball, but this total seems too high. The first meeting between these teams landed on 239 total points. The Kings have gone under in two of their last three games. The Bucks are 14-6 to the under as a road favorite and 22-11 to the under in all away games.