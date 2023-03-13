 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Valspar Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Justin Thomas hits his drive on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With March Madness right around the corner, plenty of the world’s best golfers will be on the couch or in the stands cheering on their favorite teams and brackets. But 10 of the world’s Top 50 via the the Official World Golf Rankings couldn’t resist the beauty and allure of central Pinellas County, Florida this weekend and the 2023 Valspar Championship.

The tree-lined fairways of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort will play host in Palm Harbor, and for a non-elevated event this is a rather strong field. Having Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, all of Full Swing fame now available on Netflix, should all help to sell some tickets and make for a competing product on a tough weekend for the sport to attract attention.

PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of all four rounds on ESPN+, with Golf Channel and Peacock broadcasting Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m., and 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBC for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 16.

2023 Valspar Championship Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +1100 +275 +140
Jordan Spieth +1200 +320 +165
Sam Burns +1600 +400 +200
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 +400 +200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 +550 +260
Keegan Bradley +2500 +550 +280
Justin Rose +2500 +550 +275
Adam Hadwin +2800 +600 +300
Denny McCarthy +3000 +650 +330
Wyndham Clark +3500 +750 +360
Justin Suh +3500 +800 +360
Davis Riley +3500 +800 +360
Brian Harman +3500 +750 +360
Maverick McNealy +4000 +850 +400
Gary Woodland +4000 +900 +400
K.H. Lee +5000 +1000 +500
Ben Griffin +5000 +1000 +500
Brandon Wu +5500 +1100 +500
Victor Perez +6000 +1200 +550
J.T. Poston +6000 +1200 +550
Byeong Hun An +6000 +1200 +600
Stephan Jaeger +6500 +1200 +600
Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1200 +600
Aaron Rai +6500 +1200 +550
Will Gordon +7000 +1400 +600
Taylor Moore +7500 +1400 +650
Nick Taylor +7500 +1400 +650
Joel Dahmen +7500 +1400 +650
Garrick Higgo +7500 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +7500 +1400 +650
Robby Shelton +8000 +1600 +750
Nate Lashley +8000 +1400 +700
Webb Simpson +9000 +1800 +800
Trey Mullinax +9000 +1800 +850
Sam Ryder +9000 +1600 +750
Matthew NeSmith +9000 +1800 +800
Luke List +9000 +1800 +800
Ben Martin +9000 +1800 +800
Alex Smalley +9000 +1800 +800
Akshay Bhatia +9000 +1800 +800
Tyler Duncan +10000 +1800 +850
S.H. Kim +10000 +2000 +850
Ryan Gerard +10000 +1800 +850
David Lingmerth +10000 +2000 +850
Pierceson Coody +11000 +2000 +900
Patrick Rodgers +11000 +2200 +900
Ludvig Aberg +11000 +2000 +900
Lee Hodges +11000 +2200 +900
Joseph Bramlett +11000 +2200 +900
Eric Cole +11000 +2000 +900
Ben Taylor +11000 +2200 +900
Sam Stevens +13000 +2500 +1100
Nick Hardy +13000 +2500 +1100
Mark Hubbard +13000 +2500 +1100
Kramer Hickok +13000 +2500 +1000
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2500 +1100
Cameron Champ +13000 +2800 +1200
Adam Schenk +13000 +2200 +1000
Troy Merritt +15000 +2800 +1200
Michael Kim +15000 +3000 +1200
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2800 +1100
Erik Van Rooyen +15000 +2800 +1200
Dylan Wu +15000 +3000 +1200
David Lipsky +15000 +2500 +1100
Chad Ramey +15000 +2800 +1200
Carson Young +15000 +3000 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +3500 +1200
MJ Daffue +18000 +3000 +1200
Matt Wallace +18000 +3500 +1400
Martin Laird +18000 +3500 +1200
Luke Donald +18000 +3500 +1400
Harry Higgs +18000 +3500 +1400
Harry Hall +18000 +3000 +1200
Greyson Sigg +18000 +3500 +1200
Chesson Hadley +18000 +3500 +1400
Charley Hoffman +18000 +3000 +1200
Austin Smotherman +18000 +3500 +1400
Zach Johnson +20000 +3500 +1400
Vincent Norrman +20000 +3500 +1600
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1400
Nico Echavarria +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Long +20000 +3500 +1400
Tano Goya +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Moore +25000 +4000 +1600
Peter Malnati +25000 +4000 +1600
Matti Schmid +25000 +4000 +1600
Matthias Schwab +25000 +4000 +1600
Lucas Glover +25000 +4000 +1600
James Hahn +25000 +4000 +1600
Henrik Norlander +25000 +4000 +1600
Erik Barnes +25000 +4500 +1800
Doug Ghim +25000 +4000 +1600
Carl Yuan +25000 +4000 +1600
Austin Eckroat +25000 +4500 +1800
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4000 +1600
Andrew Novak +25000 +4500 +1800
Hank Lebioda +25000 +4000 +1600
Zecheng Dou +30000 +5500 +2200
Ryan Armour +30000 +5000 +2000
Michael Thompson +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +1800
Justin Lower +30000 +4500 +1800
John Vanderlaan +30000 +4500 +1800
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000
Cole Hammer +30000 +5000 +2000
Doc Redman +35000 +6000 +2200
Chez Reavie +35000 +6000 +2200
Brice Garnett +35000 +6000 +2200
Brian Stuard +35000 +6500 +2200
Austin Cook +35000 +6000 +2200
Nick Gabrelcik +35000 +6500 +2500
Tyson Alexander +40000 +7000 +2500
Robert Streb +40000 +7500 +2800
Paul Haley II +40000 +7000 +2500
Kevin Roy +40000 +6500 +2500
Jason Dufner +40000 +7000 +2500
Brent Grant +40000 +7000 +2500
Zac Blair +50000 +8000 +3000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +8000 +3500
Rory Sabbatini +50000 +8000 +3000
Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +3500
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +9000 +3500
Jimmy Walker +50000 +8000 +3000
Jim Herman +50000 +8000 +3000
Cody Gribble +50000 +9000 +3500
Trevor Werbylo +60000 +10000 +3500
Trevor Cone +60000 +11000 +4000
Scott Harrington +60000 +10000 +3500
Ryan Brehm +60000 +11000 +4000
Richy Werenski +60000 +10000 +3500
Michael Gligic +60000 +11000 +4000
Kyle Stanley +60000 +9000 +3500
Kelly Kraft +60000 +10000 +3500
J.B. Holmes +60000 +11000 +4000
Greg Koch +60000 +11000 +4000
Brandon Matthews +60000 +10000 +4000
Andrew Landry +60000 +10000 +3500
Max McGreevy +80000 +13000 +4500

