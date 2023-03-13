Opening odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

With March Madness right around the corner, plenty of the world’s best golfers will be on the couch or in the stands cheering on their favorite teams and brackets. But 10 of the world’s Top 50 via the the Official World Golf Rankings couldn’t resist the beauty and allure of central Pinellas County, Florida this weekend and the 2023 Valspar Championship.

The tree-lined fairways of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort will play host in Palm Harbor, and for a non-elevated event this is a rather strong field. Having Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, all of Full Swing fame now available on Netflix, should all help to sell some tickets and make for a competing product on a tough weekend for the sport to attract attention.

PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of all four rounds on ESPN+, with Golf Channel and Peacock broadcasting Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m., and 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBC for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 16.