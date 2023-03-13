Opening odds for 2023 Valspar Championship

With March Madness right around the corner, plenty of the world’s best golfers will be on the couch or in the stands cheering on their favorite teams and brackets. But 10 of the world’s Top 50 via the the Official World Golf Rankings couldn’t resist the beauty and allure of central Pinellas County, Florida this weekend and the 2023 Valspar Championship.
The tree-lined fairways of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort will play host in Palm Harbor, and for a non-elevated event this is a rather strong field. Having Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, all of Full Swing fame now available on Netflix, should all help to sell some tickets and make for a competing product on a tough weekend for the sport to attract attention.
PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of all four rounds on ESPN+, with Golf Channel and Peacock broadcasting Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m., and 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBC for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Valspar Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 16.
2023 Valspar Championship Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+1100
|+275
|+140
|Jordan Spieth
|+1200
|+320
|+165
|Sam Burns
|+1600
|+400
|+200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Keegan Bradley
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Justin Rose
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Adam Hadwin
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Denny McCarthy
|+3000
|+650
|+330
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Justin Suh
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Davis Riley
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Brian Harman
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Maverick McNealy
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Gary Woodland
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|K.H. Lee
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Ben Griffin
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Brandon Wu
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Victor Perez
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|J.T. Poston
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Byeong Hun An
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Aaron Rai
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Will Gordon
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Moore
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Nick Taylor
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Joel Dahmen
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Garrick Higgo
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Robby Shelton
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Nate Lashley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Webb Simpson
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Trey Mullinax
|+9000
|+1800
|+850
|Sam Ryder
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Matthew NeSmith
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Luke List
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Ben Martin
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Alex Smalley
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Akshay Bhatia
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|S.H. Kim
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Ryan Gerard
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|David Lingmerth
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Pierceson Coody
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Patrick Rodgers
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Ludvig Aberg
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Lee Hodges
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Joseph Bramlett
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Eric Cole
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Ben Taylor
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Stevens
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kramer Hickok
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Cameron Champ
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Dylan Wu
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Carson Young
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|MJ Daffue
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matt Wallace
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Martin Laird
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Hall
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Greyson Sigg
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Vincent Norrman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nico Echavarria
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tano Goya
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matti Schmid
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Erik Barnes
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Doug Ghim
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Austin Eckroat
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zecheng Dou
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|John Vanderlaan
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cole Hammer
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Chez Reavie
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brice Garnett
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brian Stuard
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Austin Cook
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nick Gabrelcik
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Paul Haley II
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brent Grant
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Zac Blair
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Rory Sabbatini
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Cody Gribble
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Trevor Cone
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Scott Harrington
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Ryan Brehm
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Kyle Stanley
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kelly Kraft
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|J.B. Holmes
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Greg Koch
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Brandon Matthews
|+60000
|+10000
|+4000
|Andrew Landry
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500