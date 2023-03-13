Full field for 2023 Valspar Championship

The PGA TOUR is headed to Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida for the 2023 Valspar Championship this weekend. The tournament tees off on Thursday, March 16 and has managed to secure a few big names coming out of THE PLAYERS Championship.

The field includes four top-20 golfers in the world rankings, including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns. Thomas enters the tournament as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. Spieth is +1200 and Burns is +1600. Burns is also the two-time defending champion. Notably, the last two golfers to win the tournament won it back-to-back years. Prior to Burns, Paul Casey won it in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field is not quite settled due to inclement weather impacting the qualifiers. We’ll get the rest of the field finalized on Tuesday. In the meantime, here’s the field of golfers set to compete at the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2023 Valspar Championship field