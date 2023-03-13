 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 Valspar Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Valspar Championship in Florida.

By David Fucillo
A view of he tournament logo at the 1st tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR is headed to Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida for the 2023 Valspar Championship this weekend. The tournament tees off on Thursday, March 16 and has managed to secure a few big names coming out of THE PLAYERS Championship.

The field includes four top-20 golfers in the world rankings, including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns. Thomas enters the tournament as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. Spieth is +1200 and Burns is +1600. Burns is also the two-time defending champion. Notably, the last two golfers to win the tournament won it back-to-back years. Prior to Burns, Paul Casey won it in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field is not quite settled due to inclement weather impacting the qualifiers. We’ll get the rest of the field finalized on Tuesday. In the meantime, here’s the field of golfers set to compete at the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2023 Valspar Championship field

2023 Valspar Championship field

Player OWGR FedEx Cup
Player OWGR FedEx Cup
Justin Thomas 10 66
Matt Fitzpatrick 13 92
Jordan Spieth 14 65
Sam Burns 15 68
Keegan Bradley 22 4
Tommy Fleetwood 27 97
Brian Harman 28 18
Justin Rose 32 14
K.H. Lee 43 54
Kevin Kisner 46 180
J.T. Poston 54 83
Denny McCarthy 57 42
Adam Hadwin 61 47
Victor Perez 63 -
Davis Riley 64 86
Maverick McNealy 69 51
Nick Taylor 72 24
Ben Griffin 75 35
Justin Suh 77 61
Trey Mullinax 81 74
Joel Dahmen 97 43
Gary Woodland 98 106
Luke List 101 107
Taylor Moore 103 58
Brandon Wu 104 39
Ben Taylor 105 33
Wyndham Clark 109 53
Alex Smalley 111 50
Matthew NeSmith 115 45
Robby Shelton 118 48
Erik van Rooyen 121 124
Lucas Glover 123 178
Troy Merritt 124 118
Will Gordon 125 69
David Lingmerth 127 52
S.H. Kim 130 59
Beau Hossler 132 80
Stephan Jaeger 135 77
Chez Reavie 140 185
Patrick Rodgers 141 44
Jhonattan Vegas 142 132
Adam Schenk 143 72
Sam Ryder 145 57
Carl Yuan 151 168
Mark Hubbard 153 89
Eric Cole 154 37
Lee Hodges 155 76
MJ Daffue 161 148
Kevin Streelman 163 130
Webb Simpson 164 181
David Lipsky 165 84
Dylan Frittelli 172 104
Byeong Hun An 174 63
Tyson Alexander 177 56
Paul Haley II 178 125
Cameron Champ 183 151
Garrick Higgo 185 55
Pierceson Coody 187 -
Joseph Bramlett 188 71
Nick Hardy 191 94
Russell Knox 202 113
Martin Laird 203 121
Stewart Cink 206 161
Chad Ramey 207 154
Matt Wallace 209 152
Greyson Sigg 211 87
Justin Lower 213 73
Austin Eckroat 215 156
Harry Hall 217 101
Matti Schmid 220 134
Peter Malnati 222 95
Zecheng Dou 223 136
Patton Kizzire 226 114
Tyler Duncan 227 88
Nate Lashley 232 82
Adam Long 254 160
Chesson Hadley 256 122
Ben Martin 260 91
Kramer Hickok 266 127
Harry Higgs 271 110
Michael Kim 272 109
Michael Thompson 276 176
Akshay Bhatia 277 -
Erik Barnes 280 116
Ryan Gerard 284 -
Matthias Schwab 285 139
Nico Echavarria 288 46
Kevin Tway 292 133
Augusto Núñez 299 159
Max McGreevy 304 143
Doug Ghim 305 212
Zach Johnson 313 138
Harrison Endycott 314 100
James Hahn 316 177
Ryan Armour 322 117
Charley Hoffman 323 144
Sam Stevens 326 128
Cameron Percy 327 135
Robert Streb 335 192
Brandon Matthews 336 198
Vincent Norrman 337 173
Trevor Werbylo 346 186
Austin Smotherman 351 147
Rory Sabbatini 353 227
Brent Grant 357 141
Brice Garnett 366 166
Ryan Moore 367 129
Dylan Wu 369 112
Brian Stuard 371 169
Andrew Novak 382 111
Ryan Brehm 385 155
Michael Gligic 391 218
Austin Cook 392 149
Carson Young 393 126
Kevin Roy 398 189
Henrik Norlander 402 123
Doc Redman 410 194
Hank Lebioda 411 164
Jimmy Walker 428 150
Tano Goya 438 142
Luke Donald 456 199
Cole Hammer 458 -
Trevor Cone 463 209
Martin Trainer 497 187
Kelly Kraft 499 211
Jim Herman 527 158
Kyle Westmoreland 534 167
Richy Werenski 551 146
Scott Harrington 560 153
John VanDerLaan 571 -
Andrew Landry 601 201
Zac Blair 616 145
Cody Gribble 718 163
Jason Dufner 742 196
Wesley Bryan 758 T171
Kyle Stanley 773 219
Ludvig Aberg 977 -
Nick Gabrelcik - -
J.B. Holmes - T221
Greg Koch - -
Jonathan Byrd 644 204
Bill Haas 574 193
Aaron Baddeley 347 81
Chris Stroud 481 119
S.Y. Noh 566 140
Sean O'Hair 455 170
Fabián Gómez 528 184
Jonas Blixt 782 190
William McGirt 504 174
Sung Kang 649 200

More From DraftKings Nation