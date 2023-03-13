Full field for 2023 Valspar Championship

The PGA TOUR is headed to Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida for the 2023 Valspar Championship this weekend. The tournament tees off on Thursday, March 16 and has managed to secure a few big names coming out of THE PLAYERS Championship.
The field includes four top-20 golfers in the world rankings, including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns. Thomas enters the tournament as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. Spieth is +1200 and Burns is +1600. Burns is also the two-time defending champion. Notably, the last two golfers to win the tournament won it back-to-back years. Prior to Burns, Paul Casey won it in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field is not quite settled due to inclement weather impacting the qualifiers. We’ll get the rest of the field finalized on Tuesday. In the meantime, here’s the field of golfers set to compete at the 2023 Valspar Championship.
2023 Valspar Championship field
|Player
|OWGR
|FedEx Cup
|Player
|OWGR
|FedEx Cup
|Justin Thomas
|10
|66
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|13
|92
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|65
|Sam Burns
|15
|68
|Keegan Bradley
|22
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|97
|Brian Harman
|28
|18
|Justin Rose
|32
|14
|K.H. Lee
|43
|54
|Kevin Kisner
|46
|180
|J.T. Poston
|54
|83
|Denny McCarthy
|57
|42
|Adam Hadwin
|61
|47
|Victor Perez
|63
|-
|Davis Riley
|64
|86
|Maverick McNealy
|69
|51
|Nick Taylor
|72
|24
|Ben Griffin
|75
|35
|Justin Suh
|77
|61
|Trey Mullinax
|81
|74
|Joel Dahmen
|97
|43
|Gary Woodland
|98
|106
|Luke List
|101
|107
|Taylor Moore
|103
|58
|Brandon Wu
|104
|39
|Ben Taylor
|105
|33
|Wyndham Clark
|109
|53
|Alex Smalley
|111
|50
|Matthew NeSmith
|115
|45
|Robby Shelton
|118
|48
|Erik van Rooyen
|121
|124
|Lucas Glover
|123
|178
|Troy Merritt
|124
|118
|Will Gordon
|125
|69
|David Lingmerth
|127
|52
|S.H. Kim
|130
|59
|Beau Hossler
|132
|80
|Stephan Jaeger
|135
|77
|Chez Reavie
|140
|185
|Patrick Rodgers
|141
|44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|142
|132
|Adam Schenk
|143
|72
|Sam Ryder
|145
|57
|Carl Yuan
|151
|168
|Mark Hubbard
|153
|89
|Eric Cole
|154
|37
|Lee Hodges
|155
|76
|MJ Daffue
|161
|148
|Kevin Streelman
|163
|130
|Webb Simpson
|164
|181
|David Lipsky
|165
|84
|Dylan Frittelli
|172
|104
|Byeong Hun An
|174
|63
|Tyson Alexander
|177
|56
|Paul Haley II
|178
|125
|Cameron Champ
|183
|151
|Garrick Higgo
|185
|55
|Pierceson Coody
|187
|-
|Joseph Bramlett
|188
|71
|Nick Hardy
|191
|94
|Russell Knox
|202
|113
|Martin Laird
|203
|121
|Stewart Cink
|206
|161
|Chad Ramey
|207
|154
|Matt Wallace
|209
|152
|Greyson Sigg
|211
|87
|Justin Lower
|213
|73
|Austin Eckroat
|215
|156
|Harry Hall
|217
|101
|Matti Schmid
|220
|134
|Peter Malnati
|222
|95
|Zecheng Dou
|223
|136
|Patton Kizzire
|226
|114
|Tyler Duncan
|227
|88
|Nate Lashley
|232
|82
|Adam Long
|254
|160
|Chesson Hadley
|256
|122
|Ben Martin
|260
|91
|Kramer Hickok
|266
|127
|Harry Higgs
|271
|110
|Michael Kim
|272
|109
|Michael Thompson
|276
|176
|Akshay Bhatia
|277
|-
|Erik Barnes
|280
|116
|Ryan Gerard
|284
|-
|Matthias Schwab
|285
|139
|Nico Echavarria
|288
|46
|Kevin Tway
|292
|133
|Augusto Núñez
|299
|159
|Max McGreevy
|304
|143
|Doug Ghim
|305
|212
|Zach Johnson
|313
|138
|Harrison Endycott
|314
|100
|James Hahn
|316
|177
|Ryan Armour
|322
|117
|Charley Hoffman
|323
|144
|Sam Stevens
|326
|128
|Cameron Percy
|327
|135
|Robert Streb
|335
|192
|Brandon Matthews
|336
|198
|Vincent Norrman
|337
|173
|Trevor Werbylo
|346
|186
|Austin Smotherman
|351
|147
|Rory Sabbatini
|353
|227
|Brent Grant
|357
|141
|Brice Garnett
|366
|166
|Ryan Moore
|367
|129
|Dylan Wu
|369
|112
|Brian Stuard
|371
|169
|Andrew Novak
|382
|111
|Ryan Brehm
|385
|155
|Michael Gligic
|391
|218
|Austin Cook
|392
|149
|Carson Young
|393
|126
|Kevin Roy
|398
|189
|Henrik Norlander
|402
|123
|Doc Redman
|410
|194
|Hank Lebioda
|411
|164
|Jimmy Walker
|428
|150
|Tano Goya
|438
|142
|Luke Donald
|456
|199
|Cole Hammer
|458
|-
|Trevor Cone
|463
|209
|Martin Trainer
|497
|187
|Kelly Kraft
|499
|211
|Jim Herman
|527
|158
|Kyle Westmoreland
|534
|167
|Richy Werenski
|551
|146
|Scott Harrington
|560
|153
|John VanDerLaan
|571
|-
|Andrew Landry
|601
|201
|Zac Blair
|616
|145
|Cody Gribble
|718
|163
|Jason Dufner
|742
|196
|Wesley Bryan
|758
|T171
|Kyle Stanley
|773
|219
|Ludvig Aberg
|977
|-
|Nick Gabrelcik
|-
|-
|J.B. Holmes
|-
|T221
|Greg Koch
|-
|-
|Jonathan Byrd
|644
|204
|Bill Haas
|574
|193
|Aaron Baddeley
|347
|81
|Chris Stroud
|481
|119
|S.Y. Noh
|566
|140
|Sean O'Hair
|455
|170
|Fabián Gómez
|528
|184
|Jonas Blixt
|782
|190
|William McGirt
|504
|174
|Sung Kang
|649
|200