Picks, prediction for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Commencing Wednesday’s First Four action, we’ll see 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) and Southwest Athletic Conference-champs Texas Southern square off at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. With tipoff set for 6:40 p.m. ET, can the Tigers sustain their hot play, or will it be the Knights who continue on dancing? We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern picks

Spread: Texas Southern -2

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: TXSO -135/FDU +115

Lead by HC Tobin Anderson, Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) was an impressive team in 2022-23, especially on offense (scoring 77.8 points per game). After going 19-15 on the season, including a 10-6 record within the Northeast Conference. Despite losing to Merrimack in the conference championship, FDU is a confident bunch.

The Texas Southern Tigers arrive to the Big Dance with a below .500 record: Both overall (14-20) and in-conference (7-11). Yet, we all know how it goes in early March when a team heats up, wins their conference tournament in a thrilling fashion and earns a NCAA Tournament-bid. For the Tigers, that’s exactly the mentality after ripping off three consecutive wins to win the 2023 SWAC Tournament (over Alcorn State, Alabama A&M and Grambling, respectively).

Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +2