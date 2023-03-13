 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, prediction for No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nevada vs. Arizona State in the First Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Gabriel_Santiago
Washington v Arizona State
TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 08: Sparky, the Arizona State Sun Devils mascot dances during a timeout in the first half of the game between the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena on January 8, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

As the entire sporting community anxiously awaits the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the tone is always set by the hostile win-and-in scenario presented at the First Four. This year, the West region’s First Four will showcase the 11-seed Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10, 4th place in Mountain West) versus the 11-seed Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12, 5th place in Pac-12). Hosted at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 at 9:10 p.m. ET.; TruTV will carry the broadcast.

Via DraftKings Sportsbook, let’s glance at some of the betting lines for this contest:

West Region — First Four — (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State picks

Spread: Arizona State -2
Over/Under: 134.5 (O -105/U -115)
Moneyline: Nevada +105, Arizona State -125

With such a small number on the spread here (ASU -2), it almost nullifies any enticement of taking the moneyline chalk with Arizona State (-125). Admittedly, that’s reading the line before taking a deep look at the on-court matchup between the Wolf Pack and Sun Devils, wherein both sides boast enough talent to make a fun run through the Big Dance.

Nevada had a very respectable year in 2022-23, going 12-6 in a Mountain West Conference that wound up being a four-bid league (San Diego State, Utah State and Boise State also received tourney nods). Yet, the Wolf Pack’s play has slipped as of late, dropping three consecutive games heading into the First Four. In regards to Arizona State, they did well to scrap with the cream of the Pac-12, upsetting Southern Cal in the conference quarterfinals. For Wednesday, I believe the Sun Devils show up just a little more ready for the moment.

Pick: Arizona State -2

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 130 stories

More From DraftKings Nation