How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on March 13

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

We’re entering the home stretch on the Road to Wrestlemania 39 as we’re now less than three weeks away from the spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Tonight, another big match for the show will be finalized while the build for other matches will continue to be ramped up.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Jey Uso returned during last Monday’s episode of Raw, faking that he was going to side with Sami Zayn before turning on him to re-unite with his brother Jimmy. On Friday Night Smackdown later in the week, he explained that he came back out of his loyalty to his brother while noticeably not mentioning his cousin Roman Reigns. The Usos were then interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who along with Zayn, ambushed the tag champs to close the show. Rhodes has officially joined the war against the Bloodline ahead of his main event title match at Wrestlemania. We’ll see what him and Zayn have in store tonight and if they can successfully convince Kevin Owens to join them.

Finn Balor faced Johnny Gargano one-on-one last week before Edge came out to cost him the match. In a backstage interview lated, the Rated-R superstar called out the leader of the Judgement Day and invited him to come face-to-face on tonight’s show. It’s been obvious that these two would blow off their near-year long feud at Wrestlemania and that match will most likely be made official tonight.

Two weeks ago, Brock Lesnar went on the MVP’s “VIP Lounge” to officially accept Omos’ challenge for a match at Wrestlemania. The “Beast” ultimately ended the segment by F5’ing the giant’s business associate. Tonight, the two will come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their clash at SoFi Stadium.

Also on the show, we should get the fallout from two major matches being announced for ‘Mania last week. United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against John Cena and has had a week to stew on the verbal ethering he took on the mic. Meanwhile, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita will officially team with Trish Stratus to battle Damage Control at the marquee event. We’ll also get Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in action as she’ll go one-on-one with Chelsea Green.