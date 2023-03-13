NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Friday, March 17

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field is set and it’s time to get ready for a whole lot of TV watching later this week. The First Four gets March Madness started on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday is when the Madness really gets going.

The tournament will air across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. At any given point, we’ll see all four networks in action. Much like the Royal Rumble, we’ll get the occasional lull in between matchups, but there will be plenty of time where two or three games are coming down to the wire at once.

Friday’s schedule of games opens at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 Michigan State facing No. 10 USC on CBS. The next game gets started at 12:40 p.m. and then we get a 50-minute respite before things start to pick back up. The late afternoon break comes after UConn-Iona wraps up, and then we get eight games in the evening. Friday’s slate closes when No. 6 TCU faces the winner of the First Four matchup between Arizona State and Nevada.

Here’s a look at the full Friday TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Friday, March 17

12:15 p.m. ET — No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State — CBS

12:40 p.m. ET — No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier — truTV

1:30 p.m. ET — No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor — TNT

2:00 p.m. ET — No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s — TBS

2:45 p.m. ET — No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette — CBS

3:10 p.m. ET — No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State — truTV

4:00 p.m. ET — No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton — TNT

4:30 p.m. ET — No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn — TBS

6:50 p.m. ET — No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky — CBS

7:25 p.m. ET — No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami — TBS

7:35 p.m. ET — No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — truTV

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. — CBS

9:55 p.m. ET — No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana — TBS

10:05 p.m. ET — No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU — truTV