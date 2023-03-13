NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Thursday, March 16

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and March Madness dawns on Thursday, March 16. The tournament starts with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday are when things really get wild.

The bracket was unveiled in the 6 p.m. ET hour, and not too long after, we got the full list of tip times and TV channels for the first round. Thursday opens with an 8/9 game as Maryland faces West Virginia at 12:15 p.m. The second game starts at 12:40 and then we get an hour before the third game starts at 1:40 p.m. Once that starts, it’s like the Royal Rumble and the field starts filling up.

The dinner break comes after Illinois-Arkansas wraps up and then we get eight matchups in the evening slate. The first day of the tournament comes to a close when UCLA faces UNC Asheville on truTV. The first day will likely wrap a little after midnight depending on how these games go.

Here’s a look at the full Thursday TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday, March 16

12:15 p.m. ET — #9 West Virginia vs. #8 Maryland — CBS

12:40 p.m. ET — #13 Furman vs. #4 Virginia — truTV

1:40 p.m. ET — #10 Utah State vs. #7 Missouri — TNT

2:00 p.m. ET — #16 Howard vs. #1 Kansas — TBS

2:45 p.m. ET — #16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. #1 Alabama — CBS

3:10 p.m. ET — #12 Charleston vs. #5 San Diego State — truTV

4:10 p.m. ET — #15 Princeton vs. #2 Arizona — TNT

4:30 p.m. ET — #9 Illinois vs. #8 Arkansas — TBS

6:50 p.m. ET — #9 Auburn vs. #8 Iowa — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — #12 Oral Roberts vs. #5 Duke — CBS

7:25 p.m. ET — #15 Colgate vs. #2 Texas — TBS

7:35 p.m. ET — #10 Boise State vs. #7 Northwestern — truTV

9:20 p.m. ET — #16 Northern Kentucky vs. #1 Houston — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — #13 Louisiana vs. #4 Tennessee — CBS

9:55 p.m. ET — #10 Penn State vs. #7 Texas A&M — TBS

10:05 p.m. ET — #15 UNC Asheville vs. #2 UCLA — truTV