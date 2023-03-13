Which teams are the hottest going into the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

It’s all about runs in the NCAA Tournament. Which team can get the hottest and win six games in a row (sometimes seven). March Madness in 2023 could give us a whole lot of madness if it’s anything like the regular season. There aren’t as many elite teams and we may need to look at the teams entering the tournament on the hottest run. Below are some of the hottest teams in the country going into the NCAA Tournament.

Hottest teams entering 2023 NCAA Tournament

No. 5 Duke

Record in last 10 games: 9-1

The Blue Devils have won nine in a row and went on a run to win the ACC Tourament, beating Virginia in the final. Most of Duke’s wins along the way aren’t world-ending, in fact, their schedule was super soft until the ACC tourney. But still, it’s Duke and you’ve got a ton of talent on that roster with Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach and Dariq Whitehead. Plus, wins over Miami and UVA were impressive enough. Usually Duke gets overseeded, but this time around have a path to the Sweet 16, where they could face perhaps the weakest No. 1 seed in Purdue. The Blue Devils will be a trendy sleeper Final Four pick in brackets.

No. 2 Marquette

Record in last 10 games: 9-1

Similar to Duke, the Golden Eagles are on a nine-game heater entering the tournament. Marquette actually finished the season No. 4 in the AP Poll. The Golden Eagles knocked off UConn and Xavier en route to their first Big East Tournament championship. Marquette dominated Big East play for the most part and had a signature non-conference win early in the season vs. Baylor. Marquette played Purdue tight in non-conference as well. KenPom doesn’t love Marquette but they have a lot of players who can score.

No. 12 Charleston

Record in last 10 games: 10-0

The last time Charleston lost a game was Feb. 2. In fact, the Cougars might sneakily be one of the best teams in the field. Other than a loss to then No. 1 UNC early in the season, Charleston has lost twice in the past 33 games. The Cougars have a few decent wins this season against Virginia Tech and Kent State (also a tourney team). This is also a roster with plenty of seniors and can defend the 3-point line well.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Record in last 10 games: 9-1

FAU is one of those sleeper teams that is seemingly right in front of us but will still go overlooked. It’s tough when you draw a No. 8 Memphis team that just beat Houston and won the AAC Tournament. But FAU has won seven in a row and finished the season as the No. 25 team in the AP Poll. FAU is very “3-and-D” being able to defend the paint while shooting well from outside. One thing that may give you some pause is this team is very young; FAU has just one senior on the whole roster.