Which games are Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery announcing in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

With the NCAA Tournament getting underway this week, there will be a whole bunch of games for basketball fans to watch as 68 games will take place before a 2023 champion is crowned.

A number of analysts will be calling the action across CBS and Turner networks over the next few weeks and that includes the iconic duo of Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery. This year’s tournament will be special as it will be Nantz’s final year calling March Madness. That’s right, savor every last time he greets you with “hello friends” because he will step away following this year’s Final Four in Houston, where his broadcasting career began. Ian Eagle will take over as CBS’ lead play-by-play announcer for the 2024 tournament.

Here’s a full list of the games they’ll be calling in the first round. While the assignments for the second round and beyond haven’t been released yet, we know they’ll be in Birmingham, AL, for the opening weekend games at Legacy Arena.

Thursday, March 16: Birmingham, AL First & Second Round Legacy Arena

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Maryland, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi/SE Missouri State, 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky, 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT