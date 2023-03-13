NIT 2023: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

The 2023 NIT will look different than the events of the past, as the event that has graced the World’s Most Famous Arena for more than 80 years moves to Las Vegas for its last three games.
All teams that won their regular season conference championship, but did not win the conference tournament and the NCAA automatic bid, are given a guaranteed spot in the NIT. The first games are played on the campus of the seeded team, but there are two schools unable to host because of previous arena commitments; No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 2 Sam Houston in the Top Left Bracket will play on the road instead of at home for the first round.
Here is the complete list of odds for the 2023 NIT from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 NIT first round odds
Hofstra @ Rutgers
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Rutgers -7.5
Total: 136.5
Moneyline: Rutgers -325, Hofstra +270
Toledo @ Michigan
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Michigan -7
Total: 161.5
Moneyline: Michigan -325, Toledo +270
Southern Miss @ UAB
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: UAB -9
Total: 154
Moneyline: UAB -425, Southern Miss +340
Villanova @ Liberty
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Liberty -1.5
Total: 138
Moneyline: Villanova TBD, Liberty TBD
Yale @ Vanderbilt
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Vanderbilt -3.5
Total: 146.5
Moneyline: Vanderbilt -165, Yale +140
Bradley @ Wisconsin
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Wisconsin -3.5
Total: 126.5
Moneyline: Wisconsin -165, Bradley +140
Eastern Washington @ Washington State
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: WSU -12
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: WSU -645, EWU +480
Seton Hall @ Colorado
Date: Tuesday, March 14
Spread: Colorado -4.5
Total: 137
Moneyline: Colorado -190, Seton Hall +160
UCF @ Florida
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: Florida -4
Total: 141.5
Moneyline: Florida -175, UCF +150
Oklahoma State @ Youngstown State
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: OSU -6.5
Total: 148.5
Moneyline: OSU -300, YSU +250
Morehead State @ Clemson
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: Clemson -16
Total: 138.5
Moneyline: Clemson -1800, MSU +1000
Alcorn State @ North Texas
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: North Texas -175.
Total: 126
Moneyline: North Texas -1800, ASU +1000
Virginia Tech @ Cincinnati
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: Cincinnati -6
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: Cincinnati -205, Va Tech +175
Sam Houston @ Santa Clara
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: SC -3.5
Total: 142.5
Moneyline: SC -175, Sam Houston +150
Utah Valley @ New Mexico
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: NM -5.5
Total: 161
Moneyline: NM -250, UVU +210
UC Irvine @ Oregon
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Spread: Oregon -9
Total: 145.5
Moneyline: Oregon -475, UCI +380