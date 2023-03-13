NIT 2023: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

The 2023 NIT will look different than the events of the past, as the event that has graced the World’s Most Famous Arena for more than 80 years moves to Las Vegas for its last three games.

All teams that won their regular season conference championship, but did not win the conference tournament and the NCAA automatic bid, are given a guaranteed spot in the NIT. The first games are played on the campus of the seeded team, but there are two schools unable to host because of previous arena commitments; No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 2 Sam Houston in the Top Left Bracket will play on the road instead of at home for the first round.

Here is the complete list of odds for the 2023 NIT from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NIT first round odds

Hofstra @ Rutgers

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Rutgers -7.5

Total: 136.5

Moneyline: Rutgers -325, Hofstra +270

Toledo @ Michigan

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Michigan -7

Total: 161.5

Moneyline: Michigan -325, Toledo +270

Southern Miss @ UAB

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: UAB -9

Total: 154

Moneyline: UAB -425, Southern Miss +340

Villanova @ Liberty

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Liberty -1.5

Total: 138

Moneyline: Villanova TBD, Liberty TBD

Yale @ Vanderbilt

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Vanderbilt -3.5

Total: 146.5

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -165, Yale +140

Bradley @ Wisconsin

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Total: 126.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -165, Bradley +140

Eastern Washington @ Washington State

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: WSU -12

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: WSU -645, EWU +480

Seton Hall @ Colorado

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Spread: Colorado -4.5

Total: 137

Moneyline: Colorado -190, Seton Hall +160

UCF @ Florida

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: Florida -4

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Florida -175, UCF +150

Oklahoma State @ Youngstown State

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: OSU -6.5

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: OSU -300, YSU +250

Morehead State @ Clemson

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: Clemson -16

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Clemson -1800, MSU +1000

Alcorn State @ North Texas

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: North Texas -175.

Total: 126

Moneyline: North Texas -1800, ASU +1000

Virginia Tech @ Cincinnati

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: Cincinnati -6

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Cincinnati -205, Va Tech +175

Sam Houston @ Santa Clara

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: SC -3.5

Total: 142.5

Moneyline: SC -175, Sam Houston +150

Utah Valley @ New Mexico

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: NM -5.5

Total: 161

Moneyline: NM -250, UVU +210

UC Irvine @ Oregon

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Spread: Oregon -9

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Oregon -475, UCI +380