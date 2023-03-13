Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13

The Pool play round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. Cuba and Italy have already advanced from Pool A. Pool B will wrap up its games with Korea facing China on Monday, which will help lock down a runner-up after Japan has already won the pool Pools C and D have three more days of games ahead of the quarterfinals.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Monday, March 13
Korea vs. China
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD
Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
Colombia vs. Great Britain
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD
Israel vs. Puerto Rico
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds:
Canada vs. USA
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD