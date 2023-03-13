 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13

Mookie Betts #3 of Team USA celebrates with teammates after Team USA defeated Team Great Britain in Game 2 of Pool C at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Pool play round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. Cuba and Italy have already advanced from Pool A. Pool B will wrap up its games with Korea facing China on Monday, which will help lock down a runner-up after Japan has already won the pool Pools C and D have three more days of games ahead of the quarterfinals.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Monday, March 13

Korea vs. China

Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua

Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

Colombia vs. Great Britain

Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

Israel vs. Puerto Rico

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds:

Canada vs. USA

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

