Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13

The Pool play round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. Cuba and Italy have already advanced from Pool A. Pool B will wrap up its games with Korea facing China on Monday, which will help lock down a runner-up after Japan has already won the pool Pools C and D have three more days of games ahead of the quarterfinals.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Monday, March 13

Korea vs. China

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Location: Miami, Florida

Odds: TBD

Colombia vs. Great Britain

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Odds: TBD

Israel vs. Puerto Rico

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Location: Miami, Florida

Odds:

Canada vs. USA

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Odds: TBD