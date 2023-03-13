NBA MVP odds tracker: Will Nikola Jokic finally have playoff success with three-peat looking likely?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is entering the last stages and the MVP race appears to be all but settled. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is running away with this market, and for good reason. Jokic has been consistently brilliant as the Nuggets look to secure the top seed in the Western Conference. Denver is finally having good injury luck and now Jokic is set to three-peat as the league MVP, something which hasn’t been done since Larry Bird in the mid 1980s.

The question now for Jokic will be whether he can parlay this regular season dominance into playoff success. The Nuggets have come up mostly empty in Jokic’s tenure when it comes to the playoffs, with the only notable accomplishment being a comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the Orlando bubble against the Clippers. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy, now is the time for Jokic to start making deep playoff runs to back up his regular season accolades.