Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 13

There are seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 13

Buddy Hield (foot) - questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - OUT

Myles Turner (back) - OUT

Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - OUT

Haliburton and Turner are out, so the Pacers have started to lean more into the tank. Mathurin still being out hurts as more evaluation of him in a lead role would be helpful. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte will see more opportunities with this tweaked rotation.

Marvin Bagley (ankle) - OUT

Bagley is out, so James Wiseman is likely to get the bulk of the minutes in the frontcourt.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) - questionable

The wing has been playing well and if he’s unable to go, De’Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey will see more usage.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

Even if Clarkson is available, the Jazz will likely give most of their backcourt minutes to Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

If Lowry is out, Gabe Vincent will be back in the starting lineup as the point guard.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

If Irving is ruled out, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be leading the offense for Dallas.

Alperen Sengun (groin) - probable

Sengun should be in for the Rockets, who are in complete tank mode.

Draymond Green (ankle) - probable

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - questionable

Green should be in. If Kuminga cannot go, that’ll mean more opportunities for Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - questionable

The Bucks have played well despite Antetokounmpo dealing with several issues over the last few games. If he remains out, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will be the primary offensive options for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis would continue to get starts.