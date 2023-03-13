Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 13

There are seven games on Monday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 13
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
Buddy Hield (foot) - questionable
Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - OUT
Myles Turner (back) - OUT
Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - OUT
Haliburton and Turner are out, so the Pacers have started to lean more into the tank. Mathurin still being out hurts as more evaluation of him in a lead role would be helpful. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte will see more opportunities with this tweaked rotation.
Marvin Bagley (ankle) - OUT
Bagley is out, so James Wiseman is likely to get the bulk of the minutes in the frontcourt.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) - questionable
The wing has been playing well and if he’s unable to go, De’Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey will see more usage.
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable
Even if Clarkson is available, the Jazz will likely give most of their backcourt minutes to Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
If Lowry is out, Gabe Vincent will be back in the starting lineup as the point guard.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
If Irving is ruled out, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be leading the offense for Dallas.
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun (groin) - probable
Sengun should be in for the Rockets, who are in complete tank mode.
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green (ankle) - probable
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - questionable
Green should be in. If Kuminga cannot go, that’ll mean more opportunities for Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - questionable
The Bucks have played well despite Antetokounmpo dealing with several issues over the last few games. If he remains out, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will be the primary offensive options for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis would continue to get starts.