NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking every signing during the tampering period

The 2023 NFL league year gets underway on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, but ahead of that we get 52 hours of negotiations during the “tampering” period. The negotiation period starts at 12 p.m. on Monday, and teams can begin talking to players and agreeing to terms. Contracts cannot be executed until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but deals will get mostly finalized in that two-day window.
It’s also safe to say that negotiations have been underway since well before the negotiation period opened. It’s “legal tampering”, for lack of a better phrase, and it happens all across the NFL. That’s how we get rumors five minutes into free agency about someone agreeing to a complex contract that definitely took more than five minutes just to draft, let along be negotiated.
Whatever the case, we’re going to provide live updates over the next 52 hours of all the deals agreed to before the league year begins. Players that were released are free to sign their deals ahead of the new league year. Players who have deals that expired at the end of the 2023 season cannot officially sign until Wednesday.
NFL free agency negotiation period, day 1
- QB Easton Stick agrees to terms on new deal with Chargers — Ian Rapoport
- RB Nyheim Hines is reworking his deal to stay with the Bills — Mike Garofolo
- The 49ers are re-signing S Tashaun Gipson to a 1-year deal — Ari Meirov
- The Lions are re-signing DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million — Tom Pelissero
- P Sam Martin re-signed with the Bills on a new three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million — Mike Garofolo
- LB Tyler Matakevich agreed to a new two-year deal that voids to one to stay in Buffalo — Ian Rapoport
- S Michael Thomas signed a one-year extension with the Bengals — Adam Schefter
- The Patriots are trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons — Ian Rapoport
- The Seahawks plan to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris — Mike Garafolo
- OL Chris Lindstrom signing a five-year extension with the Falcons worth up to $105 million — Mike Garafolo
- CB Jonathan Jones re-signing with Patriots for two-year deal — Ian Rapoport
- LB TJ Edwards signing three-year deal with Bears worth up to $19.5 million, with $12 million guaranteed — Ian Rapoport
- QB Jarrett Stidham signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the Broncos — Ian Rapoport
- OG Ben Power signing 4-year, $52 million deal with Broncos — Ian Rapoport
- DT David Onyemata signing three-year, $35 million deal with Falcons — Adam Schefter
- Ravens release DE Calais Campbell — Tom Pelissero
- Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisan Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million — Ian Rapoport
- FB/TE Andrew Beck signs two-year deal with Texans worth up to $6.75 million, with $4 million guaranteed — Ian Rapoport
- Former Eagles DT Javon Hargrave has reached a 4-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers. The pact includes $40 million guaranteed — Adam Schefter