NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking every signing during the tampering period

The 2023 NFL league year gets underway on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, but ahead of that we get 52 hours of negotiations during the “tampering” period. The negotiation period starts at 12 p.m. on Monday, and teams can begin talking to players and agreeing to terms. Contracts cannot be executed until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but deals will get mostly finalized in that two-day window.

It’s also safe to say that negotiations have been underway since well before the negotiation period opened. It’s “legal tampering”, for lack of a better phrase, and it happens all across the NFL. That’s how we get rumors five minutes into free agency about someone agreeing to a complex contract that definitely took more than five minutes just to draft, let along be negotiated.

Whatever the case, we’re going to provide live updates over the next 52 hours of all the deals agreed to before the league year begins. Players that were released are free to sign their deals ahead of the new league year. Players who have deals that expired at the end of the 2023 season cannot officially sign until Wednesday.

NFL free agency negotiation period, day 1