Ticket prices for NCAA Tournament in flux after bracket announcement

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field has been announced and that means fans from across the country are making travel plans to head to a number of regional sites where their favorite team will be playing. However, the most important part of these plans involve securing tickets to the game itself and it can sometimes be the trickiest to achieve.

According to data from Elevate Sports Ventures, ticket prices are actually down on secondary markets for most regional sites for the first two rounds. The lone exception is Birmingham, and that’s understandable as the site features the No. 1 overall seed Alabama and another No. 1 seed in Houston. According the report, it’ll cost fans anywhere from $65 to $239 to see games at the Birmingham site depending on the session.

The Albany and Greensboro sites are lot more accommodating for fans who don’t necessarily want to break the bank. Tickets for the Albany site are settling in from the $100-150 range, while the Greensboro market has seen a big dip in cost. You can see a game there for as little as $32 depending on the session.

Overall, most markets have stayed the same after the bracket reveal. Prices should continue to fluctuate leading up to the games but enterprising fans can usually find ways even grab a last-minute ticket if they don’t want to fork up the extra money to third-party vendors.