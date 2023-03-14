Allen Lazard to sign 4-year contract with Jets, per report

The New York Jets are signing veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44 million deal, per Jordan Schultz. Of the total contract, $22 million will be guaranteed. This move is likely to help entice quarterback Aaron Rodgers to approve a trade to the Jets, but for now, Lazard has a new home.

2022 performance

Lazard led a stagnant Packers offense in targets, receptions and receiving yards last season. he caught 60 passes on 100 targets for 788 and six touchdowns, second most on the team. He started the year with some questions about his health, but he managed to play in all but two games last season.

Fantasy implications for Packers

Green Bay actually used some draft capital in 2022 to shore up its wide receiver room. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs had solid rookie years but could be losing Rodgers. If that happens, it will be Jordan Love taking over at the helm. Either way, these two second-year receivers should be in line for serviceable fantasy performances with Watson likely being a top-25 receiver with Doubs being top-35.

Fantasy implications for Jets

If this signing leads to Rodgers being under center for New York, there is a solid outlook for Lazard in this offense. The two have an obvious rapport, and Lazard should be freed up more alongside Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. If Rodgers isn’t the quarterback, Lazard could get lost in the shuffle for targets and could be a fantasy bust.