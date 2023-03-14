Jakobi Meyers to sign 3-year contract with Raiders, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to their receiving room, per Adam Schefter. He joins former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at Patriots West.

2022 performance

Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. It was enough to lead the Patriots in receiving. Meyers is a more than capable receiver who can put up above average numbers with work.

Fantasy implications for Patriots

Meyers was the Patriots No. 1 receiver in 2022, so this is a loss. They now have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thorton and Lynn Bowden. They will need to add some depth to the position for sure. Mac Jones will need more help than that.

Fantasy implications for Raiders

This is a good signing for the Raiders, as they needed an upgrade across from Davante Adams. Meyers does become second fiddle to Adams though and I doubt Garoppolo is let loose to throw a lot, as Josh Jacobs will probably remain the focal point.