Rashaad Penny to sign one-year contract with Eagles, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing running back Rashaad Penny, per Ian Rapoport. The two parties have agreed to terms, but they have yet to be disclosed. Penny joins the Eagles' backfield and could be an insurance policy if Miles Sanders leaves in free agency.

Penny was a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is a player synonymous with injuries, and he has yet to log a full season in his five-year career. Last year, he only played in five games and had 57 carries for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle spent high draft capital on Kenneth Walker, making it not surprising that Penny found a new home.

Fantasy implications for Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks will be fine with Walker as their lead back. He will have another offseason to get adjusted to the team and pace of play and should be in line for a big season. Walker can be used as a three-down back, but Seattle could still split his carries with a backup just to give him a breather in games and try to lower the risk of injury. He should be a top fantasy running back and is currently considered top-10 at the position.

Fantasy implications for Philadelphia Eagles

Several things out of his control will determine the potential fantasy implications for Penny. Will the team bring in a pure starting running back? Can Penny stay healthy? Even if they don’t bring in another player and he is healthy, will he get the same workload Sanders got a year ago? For now, this deal gives Penny some upside but has me hesitating elevating him in fantasy rankings just yet. Consider him an RB25-RB30 with a chance to improve if the team doesn’t make any more moves and uses him as the starter.