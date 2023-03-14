James Bradberry to sign three-year contract with Eagles, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back cornerback James Bradberry on a three-year deal worth $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. It’s a pretty good deal for the Eagles, who had multiple corners possibly leaving this offseason. Keeping Bradberry around was much needed.

2022 performance

Bradberry had a strong 2022, helping the Eagles sometimes shaky pass defense. His coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus was 12th best in the league while playing the fourth most snaps by a corner.

Implications for Eagles

If the Eagles can keep from trading Darius Slay, they might be able to get out of this offseason without a huge hit to their secondary. Overall, the Eagles have lost some strong defenders, with Javon Hargrave as the most-significant. They’re going to need to do a little rebuilding of the defense in the draft, but they’ll also sign another slew of one-year prove it deals on veterans and hope it works like last season.