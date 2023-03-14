 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Bradberry to sign three-year contract with Eagles, per report

The Eagles retain one of their top corners.

By DKNation Staff
James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back cornerback James Bradberry on a three-year deal worth $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. It’s a pretty good deal for the Eagles, who had multiple corners possibly leaving this offseason. Keeping Bradberry around was much needed.

2022 performance

Bradberry had a strong 2022, helping the Eagles sometimes shaky pass defense. His coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus was 12th best in the league while playing the fourth most snaps by a corner.

Implications for Eagles

If the Eagles can keep from trading Darius Slay, they might be able to get out of this offseason without a huge hit to their secondary. Overall, the Eagles have lost some strong defenders, with Javon Hargrave as the most-significant. They’re going to need to do a little rebuilding of the defense in the draft, but they’ll also sign another slew of one-year prove it deals on veterans and hope it works like last season.

More From DraftKings Nation