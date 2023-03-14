Jason Kelce to sign 1-year, $14.25 million contract with Eagles, per report

Philadelphia Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce will run it back at least one more season, per Adam Schefter. Kelce will make $14.25 million next season, as the team looks to make it back to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Kelce has proven he is still at the top of his game and his presence will be a big help in keeping the Eagles offensive line one of the best in the league. His leadership in the middle can’t be overstated for cohesion.

Fantasy implications for Eagles

Kelce back to anchor the offensive line should be huge for Jalen Hurts and the running game. There are still moving pieces as to who will be the lead back in 2023, but whoever it is, they will be happy Kelce stuck around.

But even more importantly, Hurts, who is coming off an MVP caliber season, won’t lose any continuity with his center. Add in their tremendous ability at QB sneaks for touchdowns and Kelce’s presence should help Hurts continue finding the end zone in short yardage.