Taylor Heinicke to sign with Falcons, per report

The Washington Commanders will not re-sign quarterback Taylor Heinicke, as he is headed to play for the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Falcons currently have Desmond Ridder penciled in as the starter, but he is still unproven after not getting much playing time in his rookie season.

Heinicke had a relatively good 2023 in the win column, but couldn’t do enough to secure the starting job into the future. He is the definition of a scrapper at the QB position. He can come up big late in games, but doesn’t have the physical skills to lead a team to consistently.

In 2022 Heinicke completed 62.2% of his passes for 7.2 yards per attempt, throwing 12 touchdowns to six interceptions in nine starts.

Fantasy implications for Atlanta Falcons

If Heinicke were to win the job or see multiple starts in 2023, it wouldn’t be a great sign for their chances of contending, but it could be okay for Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Heinicke will test defenses and should at least give his top two receivers chances to make plays.