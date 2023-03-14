Raheem Mostert to sign 2-year contract with Dolphins, per report

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back veteran running back Raheem Mostert on a two-year, $5.6 million deal, per Tom Pelissero. There is $2.2 million guaranteed, and the deal could max out at $7.6 million due to potential incentives.

Mostert spent the 2022 season with Miami after spending six years with the San Francisco 49ers. He had a chance to be the starting running back and must have impressed enough to be given a second contract. The Dolphins did trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. at last year’s trade deadline, so this signing doesn’t necessarily mean they are done at the position.

2022 performance

Mostert played in 16 games last year. He finished the season with 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns. Mostert added 31 receptions on 42 targets for 202 more yards and two additional touchdowns. He was the starting running back in the first half of the season and then served as a nice complement to Wilson Jr. when he was healthy.

Fantasy implications for Dolphins

Mostert is a serviceable running back but not someone you're going to count on as your team’s best RB. If the Dolphins don’t end up replacing Wilson Jr. and Mostert is the clear lead back, this would improve his fantasy outlook. For the time being, he should be considered somewhere in the RB20 range for the upcoming season, but that is certainly subject to change depending on other moves the team makes.